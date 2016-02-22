Laquon Treadwell won't run 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

NFL scouts waiting to see Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell perform at the NFL Scouting Combine this week will have to wait another month to see him run the 40-yard dash.
A projected first-round pick, Treadwell confirmed to College Football 24/7 on Monday that he will skip the combine's showcase event in Indianapolis this week. Instead, he will wait to run the 40 at his pro day on March 28 in Oxford, Miss.
Treadwell said he has spent limited time training for the 40 while in Miami and wants more time before he runs it in front of NFL team scouts and general managers. He said his goal is to run "in the 4.4s or 4.5s."
"I've only had a week and a half here (in Miami) and want to wait 'til I'm at our facilities," he said.
Treadwell, the SEC's leading receiver in 2015, is well built (6-foot-2, 210 pounds) but is not known for his speed. In fact, it's one of the big questions about him that NFL teams will want answered sooner or later. In this case, he's chosen later.
"We see it every year," said NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who has Treadwell listed as a top-20 pick and the first receiver selected in his latest mock draft. "Really good players who aren't great testers often avoid running in Indy. I don't think he's going to test all that fast at his pro day, but that's his call. That's where he feels most comfortable. Not ideal, but I get it."
While training in Miami, Treadwell said he has been working on all of his skills -- route running, speed, and footwork, among others. He is expected to participate in all the other combine drills in Indianapolis.