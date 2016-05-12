Laquon Treadwell: 'I'm in a great spot' with Minnesota Vikings

In February, Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said he wanted Teddy Bridgewater to take more chances in the passing game.
That's music to the ears of their first-round pick, former Ole Miss wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was selected No. 23 overall in last month's NFL draft.
"That's what you want as a receiver, you know?" he said. "They want to throw the ball more, so I have to step up and make plays."
Treadwell was the first of two receivers selected by the Vikings in the draft -- the other was sixth-round selection Moritz Böhringer, who became the first player drafted directly into the NFL from a European league. They join an offense that ranked 31st in passing yards in 2015. Treadwell, the SEC's leading receiver last season, didn't waste any time preparing to help Bridgewater and the Vikings' offense at last weekend's rookie minicamp.
"My position coach (George Stewart) was all about being great and pushed me to be better," Treadwell said. "From the time I walk in, he sets the standard and sticks with it. He's going to push me to be a better athlete and work hard every day. He wants us to play at a high level, change our mindset to the mindset of the team."
Treadwell has also been learning the playbook.
"There's a lot to learn," he said. "I'm learning more about the coaches, getting used to them and adapting. I'm just trying to prepare early. The organization is laidback but all about business."
Treadwell received his draft call from the Vikings on draft night two weeks ago, and says the power of that moment is difficult to put into words.
"(Getting that call) was indescribable, everything I thought it would be," he said. "Someone told I was going to cry and I said, 'I don't know.' Then when it happened, I ended up crying. There were a lot of emotions, of course."
While he's adjusting to life in the Twin Cities with a new team, there's one thing he knows for sure.