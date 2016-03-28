Laquon Treadwell clocks 4.63 40-yard dash at Ole Miss pro day

Published: Mar 28, 2016 at 05:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Laquon Treadwell was clocked in the mid-4.6s on Monday when he ran the 40-yard dash at Ole Miss' pro day. The times legitimize scouting concerns that Treadwell, arguably the top wide receiver in the 2016 NFL Draft, doesn't have the vertical speed NFL clubs typically look for when investing a first-round pick in a wide receiver.

Then again, Treadwell isn't typical.

He ran 40-yard dash times of 4.63 and 4.65 seconds on Monday, per NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Only nine wide receivers ran slower than 4.63 at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.

"To me, he kind of put it in the fairway," said NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah during NFL Network's coverage of the pro day. "It's not ideal, I don't think he's somebody that's going in the top seven, eight picks. I think once you get to No. 10, which is the (New York) Giants, I think he starts coming into the discussion there, and he probably goes off somewhere in the middle of the first round."

Speed has been the primary question scouts have had about Treadwell, and his decision not to run the 40 at the combine did nothing to quell those concerns. Then again, speed isn't what made Treadwell one of the best receivers in college football. His physical style of play at 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, as well his uncanny ability to make contested catches in traffic, helped him break a school record for career receptions (202) despite missing half a season due to injury and forgoing another as an early-entry underclassman.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who attended the pro day, didn't express much concern about Treadwell's speed during an NFL Network interview Monday.

"He's a big, physical receiver and does an excellent job in the run game, blocking and securing the perimeter ... then, he catches the football. He's strong with the ball in his hands and he's a really dependable target for an offense," Robinson said. "A lot of that has to weigh into your decision as opposed to just, how fast (he ran), or how high (he jumped)."

Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze deferred to Treadwell's game film regarding questions about his speed.

"If you put on the tape and you watch how he performs against some of the best players in the nation in this league that we play in, I think that speaks volumes over what the clock says just on a 40 time," Freeze told NFL Network.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.