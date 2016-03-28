Laquon Treadwell clocks 4.63 40-yard dash at Ole Miss pro day

Laquon Treadwell was clocked in the mid-4.6s on Monday when he ran the 40-yard dash at Ole Miss' pro day. The times legitimize scouting concerns that Treadwell, arguably the top wide receiver in the 2016 NFL Draft, doesn't have the vertical speed NFL clubs typically look for when investing a first-round pick in a wide receiver.
Then again, Treadwell isn't typical.
He ran 40-yard dash times of 4.63 and 4.65 seconds on Monday, per NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Only nine wide receivers ran slower than 4.63 at the NFL Scouting Combine last month.
"To me, he kind of put it in the fairway," said NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah during NFL Network's coverage of the pro day. "It's not ideal, I don't think he's somebody that's going in the top seven, eight picks. I think once you get to No. 10, which is the (New York) Giants, I think he starts coming into the discussion there, and he probably goes off somewhere in the middle of the first round."
Speed has been the primary question scouts have had about Treadwell, and his decision not to run the 40 at the combine did nothing to quell those concerns. Then again, speed isn't what made Treadwell one of the best receivers in college football. His physical style of play at 6-foot-2 and 221 pounds, as well his uncanny ability to make contested catches in traffic, helped him break a school record for career receptions (202) despite missing half a season due to injury and forgoing another as an early-entry underclassman.
Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who attended the pro day, didn't express much concern about Treadwell's speed during an NFL Network interview Monday.
"He's a big, physical receiver and does an excellent job in the run game, blocking and securing the perimeter ... then, he catches the football. He's strong with the ball in his hands and he's a really dependable target for an offense," Robinson said. "A lot of that has to weigh into your decision as opposed to just, how fast (he ran), or how high (he jumped)."
Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze deferred to Treadwell's game film regarding questions about his speed.
"If you put on the tape and you watch how he performs against some of the best players in the nation in this league that we play in, I think that speaks volumes over what the clock says just on a 40 time," Freeze told NFL Network.