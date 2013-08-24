Lane Kiffin to use Cody Kessler and Max Wittek in USC opener

For those hoping to find out the quarterback USC coach Lane Kiffin will start in the team's season opener Thursday vs. Hawaii -- keep waiting.
Kiffin said Saturday he will not decide on a starter until after the team travels to Hawaii and that redshirt sophomores Cody Kessler and Max Wittek -- the contenders for the starting spot -- will both play in the game.
Earlier this week USC star Marqise Lee, the 2012 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top wide receiver, said it was "crazy" that USC had not yet picked a quarterback. Apparently his call for clarity at the position didn't have much of an effect on his head coach.
Rest assured, though -- whatever disagreement they may have about the handling of the quarterback situation has not stopped the two of them from delivering treats together.