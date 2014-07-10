Lane Kiffin one of the new coordinators to watch this season

The new guys: Offensive coordinator Joe Wickline and defensive coordinator Vance Bedford. Wickline had been the offensive line coach at Oklahoma State, while Bedford had held the same position at Louisville.

The buzz: We're cheating a bit with this one, as Texas is the only school on this list with a new head coach. But new coach Charlie Strong has brought in two new coordinators, and the changes that are in store make this noteworthy. While Wickline was given the coordinator title, he will not call the plays; that task goes to Shawn Watson, who had been Louisville's coordinator. But Wickline's work with the offensive line will make Watson's job easier. Texas has underachieved along the line for the past few seasons. That won't happen under Wickline, who will make sure the Longhorns are both physical and athletic up front. That should be a boon for Texas' deep crop of tailbacks, and also make things easier on QB David Ash. As for Bedford, as long as he works for Strong, he will hear a lot of, "Hey, it's Strong's defense, not Bedford's." But that's fine. Strong and, by extension, Bedford will have Texas playing more aggressively on that side of the ball. Louisville had strong play at all three levels last season -- along the line, from its linebackers and in the secondary. Texas' front seven, especially, should see improvement because of the new staff.

The bottom line: Expect more of an emphasis on the run from the new offensive staff. Yes, Louisville was effective throwing the ball with Teddy Bridgewater the past two seasons. But as good as Bridgewater was, Louisville ran more often than it threw with him at the helm. Ash is nowhere near as good as Bridgewater and Texas has better backs than Louisville, so it makes sense for the Longhorns to be run-heavy. The main beneficiary should be senior tailback Malcolm Brown, who was highly hyped coming out of high school but hasn't lived up to the hype. Brown has yet to reach the 1,000-yard plateau in a season, but that should change this fall. In addition, both Wickline and Watson have coached offenses that like to throw the ball to their backs, which means Brown should get a chance to show off his receiving skills. Defensively, Texas was extremely lax against the run the past two seasons; that will change. The front four should be the best part of the defense this season, and senior end Cedric Reed will be the focal point. Louisville ends DeMarcus Smith (who became a first-round pick) and Lorenzo Mauldin terrorized quarterbacks last season, and Reed will be turned loose to do the same. Texas' linebacker play has been somewhat shaky, and it would help if injury-prone senior Jordan Hicks -- who has all-league talent -- can remain healthy. Regardless, expect more consistent linebacker play this fall with the new staff. And senior CB Quandre Diggs will be another beneficiary of the new staff. Expect Diggs to star this fall.