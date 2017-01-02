Lane Kiffin finished at Alabama, Sarkisian assumes OC duties

The timing of the decision certainly is surprising with a week to go before the title game, and suddenly puts Sarkisian in a spotlight he wasn't expected to face. He's a veteran coach, though. In fact, he was USC's QBs coach under Kiffin, then the Trojans' offensive coordinator, in 2005 when USC lost to Texas in one of the epic title games of all-time. No matter how unsatisfied Saban was with Kiffin's performance leading up to the Peach Bowl, there's no way the methodical coach who craves stability would make a move like this unless he was fully confident that Sarkisian was up to the task.