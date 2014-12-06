Lane Kiffin early again, and right again, with touchdown call

ATLANTA -- Just a week after Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin celebrated a touchdown pass to star receiver Amari Cooper before the pass was even thrown, the mastermind of the Crimson Tide's record-setting offense was at it again.
But this time, his confidence was just as high in Alabama's No. 2 receiver, DeAndrew White.
Apparently liking the coverage he saw at the snap of the ball once again, Kiffin raised his arms just before this 58-yard touchdown pass from Blake Sims to White (see Kiffin, bottom right):
Both Kiffin premonitions came on a deep pass to the right side, with all the confidence necessary to know that the Alabama receiver would get open behind the coverage. In his first year as Alabama's offensive coordinator, just about everything Kiffin has touched has turned to gold -- including Sims, who set the single-season school record for passing yards with this very touchdown.
Sooner or later, a dropped pass, an overthrow, or some other snafu might put an end to Kiffin's premature excitement. But for now, his touchdown signals are as good as an official's.