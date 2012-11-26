Landry Jones, Oklahoma QB: The enigma of the 2013 NFL Draft

Jones shows adequate instincts and awareness in the pre-snap phase of the game. He appears to have a solid understanding of defensive fronts and coverages, allowing him to make changes at the line of scrimmage based on the defensive look. While some of those changes are dictated to Jones by offensive coaches on the sideline, he will occasionally walk to the line and change the play on his own. In addition, Oklahoma's system features a series of packaged plays that instruct the quarterback to run the assigned play or throw bubble screens against a favorable look. This puts the onus on Jones to determine the proper call and get the ball into the hands of the designated playmaker. With more pro teams instituting similar concepts, Jones should be familiar with at least some of the pre-snap responsibilities placed on NFL quarterbacks.