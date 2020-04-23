Lance Zierlein 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Justin Herbert falls to 18

With the 2020 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before the festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.
The Bengals hit reset at the quarterback position and give coach Zac Taylor a chance to build his offense around this pinpoint marksman.
Drafting Young is the second no-brainer selection in a row. He's got elite traits, exciting production and the potential to be one of the best picks of the last five years.
Rumors have it that management likes cornerback Jeff Okudah and the coaches like Brown. The 6-foot-5, 326-pounder is in a class by himself at defensive tackle in this draft, which could tilt the scales.
This pick could literally be any of the four top tackles, but Wirfs' body type, football character and athletic profile might be too much for Giants GM Dave Gettleman to pass on.
The Dolphins still have ammo to grab a quarterback later in the round, while Thomas is a tough player who will be an instant starter at either tackle spot.
If the Chargers believe Tua is on pace for a clean recovery, it would be hard to pass on him due to his talent and ability to energize the fan base.
Seems hard to believe that Pick Nos. 3 and 7 could be interchangeable, but it's very possible. The Panthers are desperate at cornerback, and Okudah is the best in the draft.
While the Cardinals may be tempted to deal this pick and move back, Simmons is that rare talent who can spy Russell Wilson and cover George Kittle inside the division.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. There are questions about whether a Falcons move up the board would be for a corner or to sneak in for one of the heralded tackles. I'm guessing CB will be their focus.
Becton has some boom/bust qualities, but he also has rare athletic ability for such a large man (6-7, 364 pounds) and a very high upside if he can keep his weight down and keep developing.
The Jets will have to dodge some draft bullets in order to have one of the top four tackles fall to them at Pick No. 11. But in this scenario, the best tackle in the draft is ready and waiting.
The Raiders miss out on CJ Henderson, but add immediate help on offense with an inside/outside target who boasts exceptional ball skills.
If you are going all-in, go all-in! Jeudy adds more potential nightmare fuel to the Bucs' offense and gives them options if they want to allow Chris Godwin to walk next year.
This is a little bit early for Jackson, but the Broncos understand that former first-rounder Garett Bolles isn't working out and it might be time to find the next man up to protect Drew Lock.
PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. Moving back gives the Jaguars future draft capital and a shot at taking the interior defender with loads of potential but work to still do.
If Chaisson makes it here, he will be able to inject more life into the Cowboys' pass rush, but he may not be much help against the run early in his career.
If either Tagovailoa or Herbert falls past No. 6, we could see a slide -- unless a team trades up. Miami might move up to land a quarterback like Herbert earlier than this.
This could be a trade-out spot for the Raiders, but if they sit tight, Terrell could potentially step in and see early work at cornerback.
The Jaguars claim they want to give second-year QB Gardner Minshew a legitimate shot to show what he's got, so plugging in the ball-winning, big slot should be an instant upgrade.
This might be a surprising selection to some, but sources say the Eagles are enamored with Reagor's speed and explosive potential as a three-level target for Carson Wentz.
The Vikings have a huge need at cornerback after free agency. Coach Mike Zimmer likes long press cornerbacks, and Johnson is an ascending talent who fits the profile.
With two starting safeties turning 33 in August, it would make plenty of sense for Bill Belichick to add the talented Alabama DB who also offers slot coverage potential.
Murray adds an alpha mentality, blazing speed and love of the game in the middle of the defense. He'd become a fan favorite very quickly in New Orleans.
Cleveland is an athletic, technically sound tackle who needs to add strength. But he would give the Vikings a chance to move on from Riley Reiff's contract.
Ruiz is an athletic center with good play strength and is the best in the draft at his position. Building an organization around a strong offensive line is a smart move for Miami.
GM John Schneider almost never stays in his draft slot, but he might just do that for Gross-Matos, who offers the size and length that Seattle typically covets.
This won't come as a surprise to Ravens fans who have gotten used to seeing a linebacker mocked to them this year, but Queen is a three-down guy with big-time upside.
Tennessee is a ground-and-pound team that loves size and has a potential opening at right tackle after the departure of Jack Conklin in free agency. Wilson is raw, but has elite physical traits to work with.
The Packers have plenty of size on the outside, but Aiyuk provides Green Bay with an elite run-after-catch talent who plays with an extremely competitive nature.
The one-time receiver has terrific size and length and some of the best ball skills in this draft at the corner spot. His speed is average, but that doesn't matter as much for this defense.
The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder's a ball-hawking, in-your-face corner -- which is a priority need for the Chiefs.