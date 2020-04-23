Mock Draft

Lance Zierlein 2020 NFL mock draft 3.0: Justin Herbert falls to 18

Published: Apr 23, 2020 at 03:46 AM
Lance_Zierlein_1400x1000
Lance Zierlein

NFL Media Draft Analyst

With the 2020 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before the festivities begin at 8 p.m. ET.

Pick
1
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals · Senior (RS)

The Bengals hit reset at the quarterback position and give coach Zac Taylor a chance to build his offense around this pinpoint marksman.

Pick
2
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins
Chase Young
Washington Redskins · Junior

Drafting Young is the second no-brainer selection in a row. He's got elite traits, exciting production and the potential to be one of the best picks of the last five years.

Pick
3
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Derrick Brown
Carolina Panthers · Senior

Rumors have it that management likes cornerback Jeff Okudah and the coaches like Brown. The 6-foot-5, 326-pounder is in a class by himself at defensive tackle in this draft, which could tilt the scales.

Pick
4
New York Giants
New York Giants
Tristan Wirfs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · Junior

This pick could literally be any of the four top tackles, but Wirfs' body type, football character and athletic profile might be too much for Giants GM Dave Gettleman to pass on.

Pick
5
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Andrew Thomas
New York Giants · Junior

The Dolphins still have ammo to grab a quarterback later in the round, while Thomas is a tough player who will be an instant starter at either tackle spot.

Pick
6
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Tua Tagovailoa
Miami Dolphins · Junior

If the Chargers believe Tua is on pace for a clean recovery, it would be hard to pass on him due to his talent and ability to energize the fan base.

Pick
7
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Jeff Okudah
Detroit Lions · Junior

Seems hard to believe that Pick Nos. 3 and 7 could be interchangeable, but it's very possible. The Panthers are desperate at cornerback, and Okudah is the best in the draft.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Isaiah Simmons
Arizona Cardinals · Junior (RS)

While the Cardinals may be tempted to deal this pick and move back, Simmons is that rare talent who can spy Russell Wilson and cover George Kittle inside the division.

Pick
9
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
C.J. Henderson
Jacksonville Jaguars · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JAGUARS. There are questions about whether a Falcons move up the board would be for a corner or to sneak in for one of the heralded tackles. I'm guessing CB will be their focus.

Pick
10
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Mekhi Becton
New York Jets · Junior

Becton has some boom/bust qualities, but he also has rare athletic ability for such a large man (6-7, 364 pounds) and a very high upside if he can keep his weight down and keep developing.

Pick
11
New York Jets
New York Jets
Jedrick Wills
Cleveland Browns · Junior

The Jets will have to dodge some draft bullets in order to have one of the top four tackles fall to them at Pick No. 11. But in this scenario, the best tackle in the draft is ready and waiting.

Pick
12
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys · Junior

The Raiders miss out on CJ Henderson, but add immediate help on offense with an inside/outside target who boasts exceptional ball skills.

Pick
13
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Henry Ruggs III
Las Vegas Raiders · Junior

If someone doesn't beat the 49ers to this Alabama speedster, John Lynch and Co. should scream "RUGGS!!" in the video chat as quickly as possible. Mr. 4.27 would fully unleash Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Pick
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jerry Jeudy
Denver Broncos · Junior

If you are going all-in, go all-in! Jeudy adds more potential nightmare fuel to the Bucs' offense and gives them options if they want to allow Chris Godwin to walk next year.

Pick
15
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Austin Jackson
Miami Dolphins · Junior

This is a little bit early for Jackson, but the Broncos understand that former first-rounder Garett Bolles isn't working out and it might be time to find the next man up to protect Drew Lock.

Pick
16
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS. Moving back gives the Jaguars future draft capital and a shot at taking the interior defender with loads of potential but work to still do.

Pick
17
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
K'Lavon Chaisson
Jacksonville Jaguars · Sophomore (RS)

If Chaisson makes it here, he will be able to inject more life into the Cowboys' pass rush, but he may not be much help against the run early in his career.

Pick
18
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers · Senior

If either Tagovailoa or Herbert falls past No. 6, we could see a slide -- unless a team trades up. Miami might move up to land a quarterback like Herbert earlier than this.

Pick
19
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
A.J. Terrell
Atlanta Falcons · Junior

This could be a trade-out spot for the Raiders, but if they sit tight, Terrell could potentially step in and see early work at cornerback.

Pick
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Justin Jefferson
Minnesota Vikings · Junior

The Jaguars claim they want to give second-year QB Gardner Minshew a legitimate shot to show what he's got, so plugging in the ball-winning, big slot should be an instant upgrade.

Pick
21
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Reagor
Philadelphia Eagles · Junior

This might be a surprising selection to some, but sources say the Eagles are enamored with Reagor's speed and explosive potential as a three-level target for Carson Wentz.

Pick
22
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears · Junior

The Vikings have a huge need at cornerback after free agency. Coach Mike Zimmer likes long press cornerbacks, and Johnson is an ascending talent who fits the profile.

Pick
23
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Xavier McKinney
New York Giants · Junior

With two starting safeties turning 33 in August, it would make plenty of sense for Bill Belichick to add the talented Alabama DB who also offers slot coverage potential.

Pick
24
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenneth Murray
Los Angeles Chargers · Junior

Murray adds an alpha mentality, blazing speed and love of the game in the middle of the defense. He'd become a fan favorite very quickly in New Orleans.

Pick
25
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Ezra Cleveland
Minnesota Vikings · Junior (RS)

Cleveland is an athletic, technically sound tackle who needs to add strength. But he would give the Vikings a chance to move on from Riley Reiff's contract.

Pick
26
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
Cesar Ruiz
New Orleans Saints · Junior

Ruiz is an athletic center with good play strength and is the best in the draft at his position. Building an organization around a strong offensive line is a smart move for Miami.

Pick
27
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Yetur Gross-Matos
Carolina Panthers · Junior

GM John Schneider almost never stays in his draft slot, but he might just do that for Gross-Matos, who offers the size and length that Seattle typically covets.

Pick
28
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Patrick Queen
Baltimore Ravens · Junior

This won't come as a surprise to Ravens fans who have gotten used to seeing a linebacker mocked to them this year, but Queen is a three-down guy with big-time upside.

Pick
29
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Isaiah Wilson
Tennessee Titans · Sophomore (RS)

Tennessee is a ground-and-pound team that loves size and has a potential opening at right tackle after the departure of Jack Conklin in free agency. Wilson is raw, but has elite physical traits to work with.

Pick
30
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Brandon Aiyuk
San Francisco 49ers · Senior

The Packers have plenty of size on the outside, but Aiyuk provides Green Bay with an elite run-after-catch talent who plays with an extremely competitive nature.

Pick
31
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Trevon Diggs
Dallas Cowboys · Senior

The one-time receiver has terrific size and length and some of the best ball skills in this draft at the corner spot. His speed is average, but that doesn't matter as much for this defense.

Pick
32
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jeff Gladney
Minnesota Vikings · Senior (RS)

The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder's a ball-hawking, in-your-face corner -- which is a priority need for the Chiefs.

