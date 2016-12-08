Lamar Jackson wins Walter Camp, Maxwell awards

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the only player to win multiple awards at the Home Depot College Football Awards presentation Thursday in Atlanta. He took home two of the night's most prestigious honors, the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award, both of which go to the nation's top player.
Jackson, who is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, led the Cardinals to a 9-3 record with dazzling athleticism, passing for 3,390 yards and rushing for 1,538 while accounting for 51 touchdowns (30 passing, 21 rushing). He'll get a chance to add to those totals on Dec. 31 against LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
"I have to give all the credit to my mother. She helped to build me coming up as a young guy," Jackson told ESPN. "... She led me and helped me a lot, and it was tremendous. I'm blessed."
Only a sophomore, Jackson won't be eligible to enter the NFL draft until 2018 or 2019. However, NFL executives already consider the dual-threat quarterback to be a future draft prize. Last year, Alabama RB Derrick Henry won the Maxwell and Walter Camp awards as well, along with the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back, and the Heisman Trophy.
Jackson will learn Saturday if he's won the Heisman Trophy as well. Other Heisman finalists include Clemson QB Deshaun Watson, Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook, Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield and Michigan LB Jabrill Peppers.
A look at Thursday's college football award winners:
Outland Trophy (top interior lineman): Alabama OT Cam Robinson.
Biletnikoff Award (top receiver):Oklahoma WR Dede Westbrook.
Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back): USC CB Adoree' Jackson.
Maxwell Award (top player): Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.
Bednarik Award (top defender): Alabama DE Jonathan Allen.
Doak Walker Award (top running back):Texas RB D'Onta Foreman.*
*
Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback): Clemson QB Deshaun Watson.
Lou Groza Award (top kicker): Arizona State K Zane Gonzalez.
Ray Guy Award (top punter): Utah P Mitch Wishnowsky.
Walter Camp Award (top player): Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.
Rimington Trophy (top center): Ohio State C Pat Elflein.
Home Depot Coach of the Year: Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre.