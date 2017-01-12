Lamar Jackson's leap among top 3 runs of 2016 CFB season

How does a football player fashion a nine-point swing on a single play? Dalton Sneed found a way. The UNLV quarterback was nearly tackled in his own end zone for a safety against Fresno State, but broke free and found a seam 91-yard touchdown run, turning a potential loss of two points into seven. For two teams that won just five games between them, it can't be said that the stakes were high. But the wow factor on Sneed's run was about as high as it gets.