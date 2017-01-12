Lamar Jackson's leap among top 3 runs of 2016 CFB season

From Week 1 of the 2016 college football season through the bowl games, every weekend produced some jaw-dropping plays that had to be seen to be believed. College Football 24/7 tracked them and took on the task of naming the best of the best. Here's a look at the three of the most impressive runs of the season:
3. Heisman-quality hurdle
Game: Louisville 62, Syracuse 28
Date: Sept. 9
Location: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
The Heisman Trophy winner made bigger plays in bigger games in 2016 than this one. But there wasn't a better single-play example of Lamar Jackson's spectacular athleticism than his 9-yard touchdown run against the Orange. Jackson hurdled clean over a defender on his way to the end zone and probably got his Heisman momentum started at the same time.
2. Bo's big-game arrival
Game: Alabama 24, Washington 7.
Date: Dec. 31
Location: Georgia Dome, Atlanta.
Does Alabama have another Derrick Henry in Bo Scarbrough? It certainly looked like it on a tackle-breaking, 68-yard touchdown run against Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. It was the play that ended any chance of a Huskies comeback and vaulted Alabama into its second consecutive title-game appearance. And it served notice that the Crimson Tide is developing another 240-pound bruiser with breakaway speed in the backfield.
1. Avoid safety, score touchdown? No problem
Game: UNLV 45, Fresno State 20.
Date: Oct. 1
Location: Sam Boyd Stadium, Las Vegas.
How does a football player fashion a nine-point swing on a single play? Dalton Sneed found a way. The UNLV quarterback was nearly tackled in his own end zone for a safety against Fresno State, but broke free and found a seam 91-yard touchdown run, turning a potential loss of two points into seven. For two teams that won just five games between them, it can't be said that the stakes were high. But the wow factor on Sneed's run was about as high as it gets.