LaDainian Tomlinson: Melvin Gordon should be first RB drafted

Gordon's season became all that Gurley's was supposed to have been, rushing for a whopping 2,587 yards, including a then-record 408 against Nebraska on the very day Gurley was injured. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes a running back will be drafted in the first round for the first time since Trent Richardson in 2012. In fact, Jeremiah has two first-round running backs in his initial 2015 mock draft, with Gordon going to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 27 and Gurley going to the New England Patriots at No. 31.