Kyler Murray believed almost universally to be top pick

"Coach Kingsbury, I know the type of offense he runs. He recruited me out of high school and I have a great relationship with him," Murray said. "If I were to play under him, I think it'd be a great deal. But I don't get to pick players. I just show up and do what I'm supposed to do. I'd obviously be very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything ... me and him being together would be nice."