Kyler Murray will meet with Cardinals at NFL Scouting Combine

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Oakland A's can forget about Kyler Murray, and we can all forget about seeing him perform at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

The former Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner said Friday that his decision to play football over baseball is final -- he signed a $5 million contract with the A's last June as the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft, but told the club weeks ago that he instead will pursue a football career.

"It's a final decision. I'm here. I'm ready to go. I was born a football player and I love this game," Murray said during his combine press conference. "There was no turning back when I made this decision -- I was 100 percent in."

NFL teams will have to wait until Oklahoma's pro day, however, to check boxes in physical testing on Murray. OU's pro day is scheduled for March 13, which will give Murray about 10 extra days after he leaves Indianapolis to prepare.

"I'm doing nothing -- I'm just doing interviews," Murray said of his combine participation. "I'll be doing everything and will run on pro day. That's the timeline that my family, agent and coaches felt was best."

The Arizona Cardinals hold the No. 1 pick of the draft, and speculation has abounded that Murray will be a strong consideration for the club despite its selection of a first-round quarterback just a year ago in former UCLA star Josh Rosen. New Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury operated an Air Raid offense at Texas Tech much like the one Murray played under at OU, and much has been made about Kingsbury's glowing comments about Murray from last fall.

Murray said on Friday that the Cardinals are indeed among the teams he'll meet with at the combine, and he sees a good fit in Arizona.

"Coach Kingsbury, I know the type of offense he runs. He recruited me out of high school and I have a great relationship with him," Murray said. "If I were to play under him, I think it'd be a great deal. But I don't get to pick players. I just show up and do what I'm supposed to do. I'd obviously be very comfortable knowing how he operates that offense, what we look for, and how to operate everything ... me and him being together would be nice."

Murray was also asked how he would feel about playing for the New York Giants, who are in need of a young quarterback to groom behind aging veteran Eli Manning. His answer showed he's well acquainted with the weapons he would have to work with in the Big Apple.

"OBJ, Shep (Sterling Shepard), Evan (Engram), Saquon (Barkley), I think me in that system, with those guys, could be very dangerous," Murray said. "At the same time I don't get to choose where I go. If that was the case, I'd love to be in that situation and would love to be in New York."