Kyler Murray expects big year from A.J. Green with Cardinals: 'A lot of people are sleeping on him'

Published: Jun 29, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Kevin Patra

All reports emanating out of Arizona regarding ﻿A.J. Green﻿ have been glowingly positive this offseason.

After injuries hampered his 2018 season and kept him out all of 2019, Green was ineffective returning to Cincinnati in 2020. Now, like many Midwestern transplants to the desert, the Cardinals expect a rejuvenated veteran in Arizona.

"I expect A.J. to have a big year," quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ recently said, via the team's official website. "I know a lot of people are sleeping on him. I know a lot of things have been said about him maybe not being able to do it anymore. ... I'm glad he's on the team."

The soon-to-be 33-year-old Green earned 47 receptions on 104 targets in 16 games with Cincinnati last season, earning a career-low 523 yards and two TDs.

After Green signed a one-year, $8.5 million deal in Arizona, we've only heard good reports whether it's been GM Steve Keim or Green himself harping about the "unbelievable" pairing of himself and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿.

The Cards went all in this season, signing several aging veterans, including Green and ﻿J.J. Watt﻿. The receiver could have a big role in Arizona's offense opposite Nuk. However, before we jump in with both feet on the perennial Pro Bowler returning to his 1,000-yard ways, we need to see during training camp that he's returned to form after struggling to separate and catch balls in tight windows last season.

It's no surprise to hear glowing reports about aging players in June. The key is for those kind words to translate come the fall. If Green lives up to the hype, Arizona should boast an exciting offense. On the other hand, if he crashes and burns, the expectations in Phoenix could come crashing down.

