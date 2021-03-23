Cardinals GM Steve Keim: A.J. Green's 'still got a lot left in the tank'

The Arizona Cardinals are betting on a bounce-back campaign from A.J. Green.

The former shoo-in Pro Bowler hasn't been a dominant force since 2017 due to injury. He missed seven games in 2018 and the entire 2019 campaign. Upon returning in 2020, Green played all 16 games and earned 104 targets but generated 523 yards and two TDs. His 5.0 yards per target were the fewest among receivers. Among all wide receivers with at least 100 targets in 2020, Green was the only wideout below the 750-yard barrier.

Despite the struggles, the Cardinals gave Green a one-year contract worth up to $8 million, with a base salary of $6 million. It's safe to assume that the Cards are counting on Green's pedigree shining through.

Cardinals GM Steve Keim noted Monday that part of Green's issues were uncatchable passes, which his staff charted above 35.

"He's still got a lot left in the tank, in my opinion," Keim said, via ESPN. "Runs great routes, really strong in traffic. I think he was the third-best receiver in the NFL this past year with catching balls in traffic, and really strong hands, still has the vertical speed, runs crisp routes."

Viewing Green as the third-best receiving in "catching balls in traffic" depends on how you slice contested catches. According to Pro Football Focus, Green did have the third-most contested catches in 2020 with 19 -- behind DeVante Parker and Allen Robinson (21) -- and second-most contested-catch targets at 41. Green's contested catch rate of 46.3 placed him 26th among all WRs with at least 80 targets. (For comparison, DeAndre Hopkins caught 50% of 26 contested catches last season.)

Of course, when a wideout struggles to separate from a defender, by definition, most of his targets become contested catches.