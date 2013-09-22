Kyle Fuller has softened Virginia Tech's loss of Antone Exum

Fuller (6 feet, 194 pounds), though, has made sure Exum really hasn't been missed by increasing his level of play. He is a four-year starter for the Hokies, at corner and at nickelback/linebacker. While he has struggled in coverage in the past, that hasn't been an issue this season. Generally considered one of the top 10 senior corners in the nation, Fuller has one interception (against Alabama's A.J. McCarron) and six pass breakups. He has also helped the Hokies rank sixth in the nation in pass defense (136.8 yards per game) and tied for second in interceptions (nine).