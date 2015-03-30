Kyle Emanuel of North Dakota State drawing interest from teams

Representatives from three NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the Philadelphia Eagles -- were present for North Dakota State's pro day on March 26, when seven Bison players and additional prospects from area small colleges worked out.

The four-time defending FCS national champions featured three prospects of note.

Outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (6-foot-4 1/2, 254 pounds) played defensive end at North Dakota State, but is better suited to play strong-side linebacker at the next level. He stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group on the bench press. Emanuel -- who has 30 3/8-inch arms -- had a good pro day workout, and has people from the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers coming in to work him out at linebacker this week.

Running back John Crockett (6-0, 217) also stood on his numbers from the combine, where he was among the top performers in his position group in the vertical jump and broad jump. Crockett is another well-coached prospect who had a good pro day workout. Crockett tries hard all the time (he is nicknamed "Taz" after the Tasmanian Devil due to his non-stop movement).

Kicker Adam Keller (6-1 1/8, 198) had a 32-inch vertical jump and 8-foot-10 broad jump. Keller -- who set school, conference and FCS single-season records with 29 field goals made -- could get a tryout with an NFL team as a possible free-agent pickup.

