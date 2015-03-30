Kyle Emanuel of North Dakota State drawing interest from teams

Outside linebacker Kyle Emanuel (6-foot-4 1/2, 254 pounds) played defensive end at North Dakota State, but is better suited to play strong-side linebacker at the next level. He stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine, where he was a top performer in his position group on the bench press. Emanuel -- who has 30 3/8-inch arms -- had a good pro day workout, and has people from the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers coming in to work him out at linebacker this week.