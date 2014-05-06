Kony Ealy vs. Dee Ford: Who will be better NFL pass rusher?

Ford was the most impressive defensive prospect at the Senior Bowl. He dominated a number of elite offensive tackles with his remarkable first-step quickness and snap-count anticipation. More important, Ford displayed the ability to bend and burst around the corner to create havoc (and turnovers) off the edge. Ford's impressive exhibition matched the production (10.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss in 2013) I witnessed on game tape when the Auburn standout imposed his will on opponents down the stretch. He stood out in games against Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida State, while showcasing the potential to wreak havoc on opponents as an edge rusher. Thus, teams employing hybrid schemes built around quick edge defenders could have a big grade on Ford despite his less-than-ideal dimensions (Ford measured 6-2, 252 pounds with 32 7/8-inch arms) and inconsistencies defending the run.