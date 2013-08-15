Kony Ealy, Dorial Green-Beckham stand out in Tigers scrimmage

Meanwhile, coach Gary Pinkel's experiment of rushing punts with 6-foot-6, 225-pound wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham received some validation. Green-Beckham, among the young SEC athletes that are primed for a boost in production, blocked one. He arrived in Columbia as the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position last year. Franklin, the 2011 All-Big 12 quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2012.