Kony Ealy, Dorial Green-Beckham stand out in Tigers scrimmage

Three of Missouri's most prominent NFL hopefuls, defensive lineman Kony Ealy, wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham and quarterback James Franklin, posted strong efforts in the Tigers' fall camp scrimmage Thursday.
Ealy, whose early camp impression has been a good one, recorded two sacks, according to powermizzou.com.
Meanwhile, coach Gary Pinkel's experiment of rushing punts with 6-foot-6, 225-pound wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham received some validation. Green-Beckham, among the young SEC athletes that are primed for a boost in production, blocked one. He arrived in Columbia as the nation's No. 1 recruit at his position last year. Franklin, the 2011 All-Big 12 quarterback, completed 16-of-21 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns as he looks to rebound from an injury-plagued 2012.
Being just a true sophomore, Green-Beckham won't be eligible for an NFL draft until 2015 at the earliest. Franklin is an athletic senior whose durability and arm strength will be scrutinized by scouts this fall. As for Ealy, a junior who already has received mid-round draft feedback, the scrimmage extends what has been a strong preseason showing.
"Kony's a star," defensive lineman Lucas Vincent told the website. "He's going to do big things this season."