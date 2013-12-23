Kony Ealy calls Aldon Smith, Sheldon Richardson for advice

"If the guy is going to be a top-five pick or something like that, we want him to go," Missouri defensive line coach Craig Kuligowski said. "If he's not going to be a high-round draft pick, we don't advise him to go. There are four-year contracts now. You can go in there and have the best rookie season of anybody, and you won't even be able to redo your contract. You're locked in for four. You've got to get the money up front."