Kolton Houston reinstated at Georgia

But on his 22nd birthday, Houston got the news that the NCAA had finally decided to lift the ban suspending his eligibility due to the presence of a steroid in his system. The three-year fight for Houston's reinstatement was a tough one. He failed an initial NCAA test for banned substances before his UGA career even began, back in 2010, when he arrived in Athens, Ga., as an early-enrolling freshman. He had been given the substance by a doctor to aid his recovery from a shoulder surgery in high school, and initially received a one-year ban from the NCAA.