Knee injury shelves Michigan State LB Jairus Jones for 6 weeks

Things we learned in Week 4
Senior linebacker Jairus Jones, a part-time starter for Michigan State, suffered a knee injury in Saturday's loss to Notre Dame and will miss six weeks.
Jones started against the Irish but was injured early in the first quarter. He has a sprained MCL, coach Mark Dantonio said Sunday in a teleconference with reporters Sunday evening.
"Jairus has been playing very, very well and has done an outstanding job for us," Dantonio said.
Junior Taiwan Jones, who started the first three games, came on after Jairus Jones was injured against the Irish and should be the starter going forward. Taiwan Jones is better against the run, Jairus Jones -- a converted safety who changed positions in the spring -- is better against the pass. Jairus Jones had two interceptions in the opener against Western Michigan; they were the first two picks of his career.
