Kirk Ferentz remains leery about running backs

Coker's departure left the job wide open, and presumptive starter Jordan Canzeri suffered a severe knee injury during spring practice in 2012 and missed last season. Then, during summer drills, true freshman Barkley Hill -- in the hunt for the starting job -- suffered a severe knee injury of his own and also missed the season. Sophomore Damon Bullock then won the job -- but he was injured in Game Three and ended up missing six games. He eventually returned and finished with 513 yards and three TDs.