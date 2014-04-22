Khalil Mack says he'd be 'excited' to play with Ndamukong Suh

Former Buffalo outside linebacker Khalil Mack visited the Lions on Tuesday and said he could see himself playing alongside Ndamukong Suh.
Still, the thought of pairing Mack with Suh and 2013 first-rounder Ziggy Ansah has to put a gleam in the eye of Lions general manager Martin Mayhew. And Mack seemed to like the idea, too.
"After talking to coaches, you can't help but get excited with Suh, (Nick) Fairley and all those guys inside," Mack said, according to detroitlions.com.
NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock said he would take Mack with the first-overall pick. Mayock also said Mack is a prototype outside linebacker in a 3-4, but that he also would fit as a Sam linebacker in a 4-3. The Lions run a 4-3. Asked by Twentyman about what position he sees himself playing in NFL, Mack answered, "I tell people I like to play in the backfield."
Mack's visit to Detroit was his first in a busy three-day stretch. He will meet with the Atlanta Falcons (who pick sixth) on Wednesday and the Houston Texans -- owners of the No. 1 overall pick -- on Thursday, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport.
MMQB.com's Peter King reported Monday that a friend of Texans GM Rick Smith said Smith likes Mack more than former South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. If that is the case -- and Houston also likes Mack more than any of the quarterbacks available -- Houston might be able to trade down a few spots and still get Mack.
Last week, Mack visited with the Minnesota Vikings, who pick eighth, and he also already has visited with the St. Louis Rams (who pick second) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (third).
