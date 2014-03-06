Khalil Mack's best team fits include Jaguars, Buccaneers, Lions

Published: Mar 06, 2014 at 07:15 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

In advance of the 2014 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks is examining the best team fits for one high-profile prospect each week. Today, he takes on Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack.

PRIOR INSTALLMENTS: Jadeveon Clowney | Sammy Watkins | Blake Bortles | Justin Gilbert

Small-school standouts rarely dominate the conversation leading up to the draft, but lately, the stars of the Mid-American Conference have been proving themselves the exception to the rule.

Last year, Central Michigan's Eric Fisher rose from relative obscurity to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The ultra-athletic offensive tackle silenced critics questioning the level of competition he faced by dominating opponents in the Senior Bowl and putting on a spectacular performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, thus justifying his position as the top prospect in the 2013 class.

This year, Buffalo linebacker Khalil Mack is making a similar climb up the charts as draft day approaches. The MAC Defensive Player of the Year cemented his status as a first-round pick with a handful of dominant games last fall against big-school competition (Ohio State, Baylor and Connecticut) that showcased his potential as a force off the edge. Mack followed this up with a sensational effort at the combine that had some observers touting him as one of the top five prospects in the 2014 draft.

Now, I certainly understand the buzz surrounding Mack -- who only bolstered his reputation at Buffalo's pro day this week -- having watched him put on a solid showing at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against San Diego State. Although the Bulls didn't perform up to par in that game, Mack was clearly the best player on the field, even while facing double and triple teams on the edge. He dominated the point of attack with his brute strength and also flashed the speed and athleticism that made him one of college football's most disruptive defenders.

Looking at Mack's performances against big-school competition -- namely, Ohio State -- I came away impressed with his athleticism, physicality and effort. Not only did he dominate the point of attack against the Buckeyes, he also showed impressive skills as a power rusher off the edge. Mack overwhelmed blockers with his explosiveness, registering two sacks on bull rush/forklift maneuvers.

Additionally, Mack displayed superb cover skills and awareness as a dropper in zone-blitz concepts. He is an astute pattern-read defender with a knack for anticipating throws in his area. As a result, he delivered a handful of punishing shots on Ohio State receivers, putting a bow on one of the best "one-man show" performances that I've seen from a prospect.

With Mack also exhibiting overwhelming dominance against small-school competition, scouts walked away convinced that his talent would warrant top-10 consideration. Now, I might be the dissenting voice in the scouting community, but I believe Mack is best suited for a complementary role on a defense that already features a star among the front seven. I've likened Mack's game to that of Pro Bowler Ahmad Brooks in previous posts, because I see Mack, with his skill set, as more of a Robin than a Batman. While Mack certainly can take over the game at times, I don't know if he possesses the first-step quickness to be a consistently dominant rusher or playmaker off the edge.

With that in mind, I've identified five teams that would ideally suit Mack's game at the next level.

NOTE: The franchises that follow are those that would best utilize Mack's talents, regardless of draft position or how the rest of the pre-draft process plays out.

Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3 overall pick)

The Jaguars desperately need more playmakers to create the elite defense that Gus Bradley believes is necessary to compete in the AFC South. Mack is a disruptive force at the point of attack, possessing impressive instincts and a knack for knocking the ball loose (he recorded an NCAA-record 16 forced fumbles at Buffalo). With a versatile skill set that allows him to line up as a 4-3 Sam linebacker or at defensive end in sub-packages, Mack could become a key piece on a Jaguars D built on speed, quickness and athleticism.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 7)

New coach Lovie Smith inherits a Buccaneers defense on the cusp of emerging as a dominant force in the NFC. However, the unit needs a difference maker on the edges to get over the hump. Mack would be a perfect fit as a Sam linebacker assigned to beat up the tight end in an "under" front. Additionally, Mack's skills as a pass rusher would make him a dangerous defender on blitzes or as a nickel pass rusher on obvious passing downs. The legitimate contenders in the NFC are led by heavyweight defenses; adding Mack could thrust the Buccaneers into the conversation.

Detroit Lions (No. 10)

The Lions' defense, which is led by a formidable front line, still requires a playmaker on the second level to compete with the elite teams in the NFC. Mack is a difference maker with the kind of "hard hat and lunch pail" mentality that's desperately needed in Detroit. Most importantly, he is a versatile strong-side linebacker who could augment a talented defensive line with monsters at every position. If new coach Jim Caldwell can add Mack's disruptive skills to a front seven that's as talented as any in pro football, the Lions could emerge as the team to beat in the NFC North.

Tennessee Titans (No. 11)

Ray Horton, who joined the Titans in January, has quietly developed into one of the top defensive coordinators in the business. He has a knack for building punishing units with an exotic scheme that creates big-play opportunities for disruptive defenders. Mack would be an ideal fit as a hybrid linebacker with dynamic skills as a rusher or a drop defender. Given that Mack is also adept at attacking blockers and swallowing up runners in the backfield, bringing the hard-hitting defender into the fold would make the Titans' defense a dangerous force.

New York Giants (No. 12)

Brooks: Proving it at pro day

As pro day season kicks into gear, Bucky Brooks rounds up 10 burning questions facing some big-name prospects. READ

The Giants have eschewed several opportunities to upgrade their linebacker corps in previous drafts, and their lack of speed and athleticism on the second level shows up in big games against elite competition. Adding Mack would address a significant need while also helping Big Blue match up against the wide-open offenses employed by the Philadelphia Eagles and others to take advantage of the favorable rules in the passing game. Given the correlation between sound defensive football and winning games in the NFC, Mack could give the Giants an opportunity to compete in the NFC East.

What about the Houston Texans?

The Texans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, aren't among the five teams listed because they don't have an obvious need at outside linebacker. Yes, the team is reportedly interested in South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, but that's surely due to his remarkable talent and potential, and I don't see Mack in that class. Thus, I don't believe Mack would be an ideal fit in Houston.

Follow Bucky Brooks on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE