Khalil Mack's best team fits include Jaguars, Buccaneers, Lions

With Mack also exhibiting overwhelming dominance against small-school competition, scouts walked away convinced that his talent would warrant top-10 consideration. Now, I might be the dissenting voice in the scouting community, but I believe Mack is best suited for a complementary role on a defense that already features a star among the front seven. I've likened Mack's game to that of Pro Bowler Ahmad Brooks in previous posts, because I see Mack, with his skill set, as more of a Robin than a Batman. While Mack certainly can take over the game at times, I don't know if he possesses the first-step quickness to be a consistently dominant rusher or playmaker off the edge.