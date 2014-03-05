Khalil Mack reflects on rise to potential No. 1 overall draft pick

Mack signed with Buffalo in 2009 as part of then-coach Turner Gill's fourth recruiting class at the school. Mack played only one year of high school football and had been planning to attend FCS member Liberty until the Flames assistant who recruited him was hired by Buffalo. Mack was listed at 6-3 and 220 pounds when he signed with the Bulls out of Fort Pierce (Fla.) Westwood, where he had been a third-team all-state pick in Class 4A (at the time, Florida's third-largest high school classification). Among the 4A first-team picks: Baltimore Ravens safety Matt Elam, a first-round pick out of Florida in the 2013 draft, and Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray (who might end up playing in the same division as Elam).