Khalil Mack insists he's more than just a pass rusher

NEW YORK -- Khalil Mack has put in plenty of time this offseason working on his pass-rushing skills, because that's an area NFL clubs have told him he could be extensively used at the next level. But the potential top-five pick in the opening round of the NFL draft Thursday doesn't want his ability to do everything that falls within a linebacker's responsibilities overlooked: dropping into coverage, stuffing the run between the tackles, all of it.
"I feel like that's a strength that I have. I want to be able to do it all, and help any way I can," Mack told College Football 24/7 on Tuesday. "If the team just wants me to rush that's fine, but if not, I'm ready for everything."
While it's South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney whose pass-rushing skills draw the most attention, Buffalo's Mack may not be far behind. In fact, NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt ranks Mack ahead of Clowney as the draft's No. 2 overall prospect in his latest pre-draft rankings, and analyst Mike Mayock regards him as the top overall prospect in the draft.
One reason, Mack says, is his ability to play in any defensive scheme.
That could make him a better fit for a number of clubs -- including the Houston Texans, who hold the No. 1 overall pick. Mack had 10.5 sacks for Buffalo last season, but showed his ability in coverage with three interceptions and seven pass breakups while making 100 tackles, 19 of them for losses.
Rushing the passer? Mack would love to take on the challenge. But a team that needs more, Mack says, will get it.