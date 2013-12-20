Khalil Mack draws comparison to Broncos star Von Miller

Breer says that with strong pre-draft workouts, Mack -- who will play in the Senior Bowl -- could wind up as a top-10 pick. That's not bad for a player whose only official recruiting visit out of high school was to Buffalo. Going by 247sports.com's composite recruiting rankings, Mack was the consensus No. 143 player in Florida -- not the nation, but the state of Florida -- in the 2009 recruiting class. Jacksonville Jaguars rookie safety Jonathan Cyprien, who attended FIU and was taken in the second round of the 2013 draft, was No. 138.