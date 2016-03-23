Keyshawn Johnson's son commits to Nebraska

Keyshawn Johnson's son, a touted wide-receiver recruit, won't be headed to USC, where his father starred before embarking on his NFL career.
Instead, Keyshawn Johnson, Jr., will play at Nebraska. He announced his decision Wednesday in an elaborate video produced by Bleacher Report.
Second-year Nebraska coach Mike Riley began recruiting Johnson, who is a Rivals.com four-star prospect, a year ago when Johnson's 7-on-7 team visited NU, according to the Omaha World-Herald. But the connection between the Johnson family and Riley runs quite a bit deeper than that. Riley was USC's offensive coordinator from 1993-1996, when the elder Johnson flourished as one of college football's top receivers for two seasons (1994, 1995).
This tweet was posted to the elder Johnson's Twitter account on Wednesday after his son revealed his decision.
Johnson (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) attends Calabasas (Calif.) High School and caught 68 passes last season as a junior. He's in line to join Nebraska's 2017 signing class next fall.
Before choosing the Cornhuskers, Johnson had narrowed the list of schools he was considering to Nebraska, USC, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.