Keyarris Garrett, Tulsa's top wide receiver, to miss rest of season

Tulsa has lost starting wide receiver Keyarris Garrett for the rest of the season. He was the Golden Hurricane's leading receiver last season.
Garrett (6-feet-4, 221 pounds), a junior, suffered a compound fracture of his lower left leg after catching a 7-yard pass on Tulsa's game-winning drive Saturday night against Colorado State. Two plays after his catch, Tulsa booted a final-play field goal for the win.
Things we learned
From Aaron Murray finally winning a big game to a statement win for "The U," here are the things we learned from the second weekend of college football play. More ...
A school release said Garrett had surgery Saturday night and that there was no possibility of a return this season.
Garrett led Tulsa in receptions (67), receiving yards (845) and touchdown catches (nine) last fall.
"Losing Keyarris -- let's not downplay this," quarterback Cody Green told the Tulsa World. "It's going to hurt. He's a deep threat. Big, physical guy."
Senior Jordan James (6-2, 210) likely becomes Tulsa's go-to receiver now; he was third on the team in receptions last season. Sophomore Derek Patterson's importance also increases; his uncle, Keith, is West Virginia's defensive coordinator. In addition, Tulsa uses its tailbacks frequently in the passing game.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.