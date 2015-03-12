Kevin White's best NFL fits include Raiders, Vikings, Browns

With Josh Gordon's latest suspension, the Browns' offense will be without its most dynamic weapon for 2015 -- and possibly longer. Thus, general manager Ray Farmer must find a dominant pass catcher in the draft to help Johnny Manziel and/or Josh McCown attack the perimeter when opponents load the box to stop Cleveland's powerful running game. White has all of the tools to develop into a high-impact player early in his career. With explosive speed and exceptional ball skills, White is a threat who must be accounted for at all times. Moreover, he is a big-bodied pass catcher with the potential to elevate the play of Manziel/McCown with his ability to win 50/50 balls down the boundary. Given the lack of sizzle in the Browns' passing game, the addition of an explosive home-run hitter like White would help Mike Pettine field an offense to challenge the bruising defenses within the AFC North.