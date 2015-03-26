Kevin White compared to Julio Jones, Brandon Marshall

"It's his ability to go down the field, go over the top and attack the football," Davis said. "The way they go and get the ball, use their bodies to keep people away from it, and they play angry. And that's a good thing. Let's face it, nobody plays as angry at the wide receiver position as Steve Smith, but anyone in the next tier, I think Kevin White plays that way. He played last year with something to prove to people, and I believe he accomplished just that."