Kevin Sumlin: If you're scared, Texas A&M isn't the place for you

It's a problem that's nothing new for coaches at successful, big-time programs. Their recruiting pitch is that they are winning a lot of games and moving plenty of players onto the NFL. But the recruiting pitch of schools that aren't quite successful is this: "You have to get on the field to have a chance at the NFL, and you can play much more quickly at our school." Sumlin, surely, didn't run into much negative recruiting when he was at Houston and competing for prospects that weren't necessarily wanted by major programs. But two-plus years into his highly successful Texas A&M tenure, he's learning that there are no unwritten rules when you're recruiting at the top.