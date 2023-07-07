Kevin Huber, longtime Bengals punter, retiring after 14 seasons

Huber was born in Cincinnati, attended Archbishop McNicholas High School, graduated and moved onto the University of Cincinnati, and learned he'd launch his NFL career in the only city he'd ever known when the Bengals made him the 142nd overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Fortunately for Huber, he never had to leave. The two-time All-American punter stepped into his new job with the Bengals and grew into a remarkably consistent boot, averaging 40.2 net yards per punt and dropping 34.2 percent of his punts inside the opposing 20 for his career. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2014, and it wasn't until the 2022 season that he began to show signs that his time in the NFL might be nearing an end.

It's only fitting another Cincinnati kid -- La Salle High School and Ohio State product Drue Chrisman -- ended up being Huber's replacement.