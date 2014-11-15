Kentucky's Bud Dupree piles up 15 tackles, sack in loss to UT

Kentucky's defense yielded 50 points and 511 yards in a blowout loss Saturday to Tennessee, but few could fault Wildcats defensive end Bud Dupree. He piled up 15 tackles in the 50-16 loss, including nine solo stops, a sack and a tackle for loss.
It marked a career-high tackle total for the senior, who is considered one of the top pass-rush prospects available for the 2015 NFL Draft. UK coach Mark Stoops has said he believes Dupree is a first-round talent and said earlier this week that Dupree would have a much higher sack total (he has 6.5) if he rushed the passer full-time.
Dupree's 22.5 career sacks lead all active SEC players.
While Dupree set a career high in tackles, he didn't turn in the team-high total. That distinction went to junior linebacker Josh Forrest, who amassed an incredible 20 stops, including 12 solos. It was the first 20-tackle game for a Kentucky player since linebacker Avery Williamson made 20 against Vanderbilt in 2012.