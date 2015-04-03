Kentucky's Bud Dupree meets with Browns, Falcons

Could Kentucky's Bud Dupree be on his way to leapfrogging Nebraska's Randy Gregory on draft boards as one of the top four edge pass rushers available in the 2015 NFL Draft?
With Gregory's draft stock uncertain following his admission of a failed NFL Scouting Combine drug test, Dupree has an opportunity to move ahead of Gregory in rankings across the league. This week, two NFL clubs that could have an opportunity to draft Dupree a bit higher than most project sent representatives to the Lexington, Ky., campus to meet with him: the Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns.
Browns general manager Ray Farmer did not make the trip, according to ESPN, although that's not necessarily indicative of less interest in the Wildcats' top draft prospect. Recall that a year ago, Farmer did not attend the pro-day workout of Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, and the club ultimately spent a first-round pick on him.
Prior to Gregory's disclosure, he was regarded along with Missouri's Shane Ray, Florida's Dante Fowler and Clemson's Vic Beasley as one of the draft's top four edge rushers, all with a strong opportunity to be a top-10 pick. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah now expects Gregory to slide out of the top 10 after news of the failed drug test, and Dupree figures to be in position to benefit from Gregory's fall.
Jeremiah and analyst Charles Davis project Dupree to be chosen No. 13 overall by the New Orleans Saints.