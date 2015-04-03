Kentucky's Bud Dupree meets with Browns, Falcons

Prior to Gregory's disclosure, he was regarded along with Missouri's Shane Ray, Florida's Dante Fowler and Clemson's Vic Beasley as one of the draft's top four edge rushers, all with a strong opportunity to be a top-10 pick. NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah now expects Gregory to slide out of the top 10 after news of the failed drug test, and Dupree figures to be in position to benefit from Gregory's fall.