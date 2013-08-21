Kentucky 2013 season preview

New coach Mark Stoops seeks to pull the Wildcats out of the SEC East cellar with an improved 4-3 style defense and by pursuing higher-level recruits, but he faces as complete a rebuilding job as can be found in any BCS conference. The bar, to be sure, has to be set low. Last year's Kentucky team was bad even by its own standard, going winless in conference play and allowing at least 27 points in all 10 of its losses.