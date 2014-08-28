Kenny Hill breaks Johnny Manziel passing record in debut

Still, it was Hill's night regardless of the competition. He completed passes to nine different receivers in the first half alone, and was decisive both from the pocket and on the run. With star offensive lineman Cedric Ogbuehi protecting his blind side in his first start at left tackle for the Aggies, Hill picked on the Gamecocks' defense whether it was in man or zone coverage. In so doing, he snapped an 18-game home win streak for the Gamecocks.