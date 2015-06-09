Kennesaw State sings 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'

Never let it be said that the Kennesaw State football squad is short on musical taste.
While the latest and loudest might be most popular in college football weight rooms around the country, the Owls have spun enough of the classic Marvin Gaye-Tammi Terrell duet to strike up their own rendition of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough", a song that was used in a famous scene from the movie "Remember the Titans".
Not exactly as pitch-perfect as the original classic, but when a group of kids born in the mid-1990s builds this much appreciation for a hit song written in the mid-1960s and used in a movie that came out 15 years ago, nobody is allowed to complain.
The 2015 season will mark the first for Kennesaw State football. The Owls will begin play as a member of the Big South Conference at the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) level.