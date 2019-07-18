Around the NFL

Kendrick Norton to be released from hospital Thursday

Published: Jul 18, 2019 at 04:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kendrick Norton is getting out of the hospital.

Agent Malki Kawa announced the Miami Dolphins defensive tackle will be released from the hospital Thursday.

Norton underwent his sixth surgery earlier this week after losing his arm in a car crash.

The 22-year-old was involved in a car wreck early on the morning of July 4 that resulted in the amputation of his left arm. Last week, Norton was cited for an improper lane change and pulling out in front of a vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol announced.

The seventh-round pick out of Miami will have his medical expenses covered by the NFL and the Dolphins. A GoFundMe campaign was set up to aid Norton and his family.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

