Kendrick Norton to undergo 6th surgery after crash

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton will undergo another surgery.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Norton, who lost his arm after a July 4th car crash, will have his sixth surgery to close up wounds, per agent Malki Kawa. Doctors believe this will be the final surgery and Norton could be released from the hospital by next week.

The 22-year-old Norton was involved in a car wreck early on the morning of July 4 that resulted in the amputation of his left arm. Last week, Norton was cited for an improper lane change and pulling out in front of a vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol announced.

"I am alive," Norton told CBS Miami's Peter D'Oench late last week. "To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.

"But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive."

The former seventh-round pick out of Miami will have his medical expenses covered by the NFL and the Dolphins.