Dolphins' Kendrick Norton: I am alive and I am grateful

His pro football career over, Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton is choosing to focus on what he still has in the aftermath of a serious car accident last week in which he lost his left arm.

"I am alive," he told CBS Miami's Peter D'Oench. "To be here, I am alive. One thing keeps me going and that is that I am still able to be here. Seeing my family is so important. It is very good that I have this support system. It keeps me strong and it keeps me tall.

"But I realize that I will not be able to play for anyone. We are working past that, you know. That reality is sinking in. I am alive and I am grateful. Now I want to organize a blood drive."

Norton on Thursday was cited for an improper lane change and pulling out in front of a vehicle during his July 4 crash, Florida Highway Patrol announced. The 22-year-old Jacksonville native remains at Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, in the company of family and his agent.

"I am ok. I am as comfortable as I can be with the situation. I am doing fine and the best I can," Norton said. "I am staying strong because all of the support from all of the fans, all of the teams, my family and everyone. That is what is pushing me, my faith and the support from my family, my grandparents, my sports agent.

"Everyone is going above and beyond with nothing in return. Just to see people who have been supporting me is just great."

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Miami, Norton spent last season on the Carolina Panthers' practice squad before being signed by the Dolphins in December. He did not appear in a game for either team.