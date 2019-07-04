Dolphins DL Kendrick Norton injured in car accident

Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton was involved in a serious car wreck early Thursday morning in Miami that resulted in the amputation of his left arm.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles accident report, at approximately 1:18 a.m., Norton was driving a black 2017 Ford F250 on westbound State Road 836. His vehicle, for unknown reasons, crashed into a concrete barrier wall and his vehicle overturned on to its roof. Miami Dade Fire Rescue transported Norton to Ryder Trauma Center.

Another vehicle, a gray 2015 Maserati sedan, was involved in the crash, but the driver did not sustain any injuries.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Norton was still hospitalized, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The Dolphins released a statement on Thursday morning that read in full: "We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family at during this time."

Norton, who played college football for Miami, was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. The 22-year-old was subsequently waived, cut and then added to the Panthers' practice squad. On Dec. 19, Norton was signed by the Dolphins.