Kendall Fuller still not sure when he'll be able to work out

Representatives from 28 NFL teams were present for Virginia Tech's pro day on March 16.
A total of 15 players were on hand, and the workout took place indoors and was run on FieldTurf.
Cornerback Kendall Fuller -- 5-foot-11 1/2, 188 pounds -- is still recovering from a knee injury suffered during the 2015 season. It is unknown when Fuller will be ready to work out. Fuller is the younger brother of Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, Detroit Lions wide receiver Corey Fuller and former Tennessee Titans and Lions cornerback Vincent Fuller. All four brothers played for Virginia Tech.
Defensive end Dadi Nicolas -- 6-3 1/8, 239 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.8 and 4.76 seconds. He had a 38-inch vertical and 10-foot-5 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.63 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.65 seconds. Nicolas had a very good pro-day workout.
Tight end Ryan Malleck -- 6-4 3/4, 249 -- ran the 40 in 4.81 seconds on both attempts. Malleck is a likely priority free-agent pickup for a team following the draft.