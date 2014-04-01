Kelvin Benjamin, Jimmy Garoppolo visit Baltimore Ravens

Published: Apr 01, 2014 at 04:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Speculation about the Baltimore Ravens' interest in drafting a wide receiver in the first round gets a measure of validation Tuesday as the club will host Florida State wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for one of its 30 allotted official visits.

» Brooks: Benjamin among big WRs that could dominate

Benjamin is projected as a potential first-round pick. The Ravens pick at No. 17, although NFL Media analysts Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis and Bucky Brooks project in their mock drafts that Benjamin will be chosen no earlier than No. 23 to the Kansas City Chiefs. One club that could be keenly interested to know whether the Ravens are targeting a receiver is the Jets, who draft one pick later at No. 18 and have an even clearer need for pass-catching help. A Jets rival will be watching this situation closely, too -- the Patriots also have held a private workout with Benjamin.

Benjamin is one of four draft prospects the Ravens will welcome Tuesday, according to baltimoresun.com, along with Eastern Illinois quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Utah cornerback Keith McGill and Cal linebacker Khairi Fortt. Of those, only Benjamin is considered a first-round possibility.

» Tracking NFL teams' interest in top prospects

Harbaugh reportedly has hinted at the club's need to address its backup-quarterback situation behind starter Joe Flacco. Garoppolo, who emerged as one of the draft's most intriguing quarterback prospects after strong performances at the East-West Shrine Game, the Reese's Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine, worked out privately with the San Francisco 49ers and Houston Texans at his pro day.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

