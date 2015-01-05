Kelvin Benjamin dons Oregon gear after FSU's Rose Bowl loss

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin has a divisional playoff game to look forward to, but he most certainly wasn't looking forward to this -- making good on an apparent bet with Panthers tight end Brandon Williams, a former Oregon Ducks star, on the Rose Bowl between Florida State and Oregon.
The photo, posted on the Instagram account of Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart -- also an Oregon alum -- included the caption: "#Goducks @kelvinbenjamin13 hahaha!!"
Benjamin was a first-round pick of the Panthers out of Florida State last season and is no doubt fending off chiding from Williams and Stewart after Oregon's 59-20 thrashing of the Seminoles by showing off his national championship ring -- something the former Ducks players don't have. Nevertheless, it had to be nearly as painful for Benjamin to wear an Oregon jersey as it was to watch his former teammates absorb a beating in the national semifinal.
Williams and Stewart's next targets figure to be wide receiver Philly Brown and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell, the Panthers' two former Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon and Ohio State play for the national title in Arlington, Texas, on Jan. 12.