KD Cannon helps Baylor deal Oklahoma State first loss

A week after Oklahoma spoiled Baylor's undefeated season, the Bears tried on the spoiler role themselves.
And they liked it just fine.
Baylor sophomore receiver KD Cannon caught five passes for 210 yards and a pair of touchdowns Saturday as visiting BU beat previously undefeated Oklahoma State, 45-35. It took some heroics from a third-string quarterback, Chris Johnson, who replaced the injured Jarrett Stidham and delivered three second-half touchdowns (two passing and one rushing).
"I didn't want to make the moment bigger than what it was," Johnson said.
It was big enough on its own.
The win threw the Big 12 race into the same predicament it was in a year ago, with no undefeated teams, when the league was left out of the College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State (10-1), Baylor (9-1) and Oklahoma (9-1 entering Saturday) will enter the final two weeks of the season hoping to impress the CFP selection committee without the benefit of a conference championship game.
Three NFL clubs, the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers, were credentialed to scout the game. OSU pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, Baylor offensive lineman Spencer Drango, Baylor defensive tackle Andrew Billings and Bears defensive end Shawn Oakman were among the top NFL draft prospects in the game.
Stidham completed 12 of 21 passes for 258 yards and a score before an injury knocked him out of the lineup.