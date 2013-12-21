Kapri Bibbs joins Barry Sanders, Montee Ball in 30 TD club

Bibbs scored on two 1-yard runs as well as a 75-yard run. The three TDs gave him 31 rushing touchdowns this season; he is just the third player to reach that plateau in a season in NCAA history, joining Oklahoma State's Barry Sanders (37 in 1987) and Wisconsin's Montee Ball (33 in 2011). It was Bibbs' eighth game this season with at least three rushing TDs and his sixth 100-yard outing of the season.