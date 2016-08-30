Kap's college coach: QB's decision to sit for anthem 'selfish'

"I have no problem with Kap using his celebrity to champion or protest a cause for oppressed people of color. Prejudice unfortunately does still exist in our country. Although it's a sword with two edges, it certainly deserves all the attention we can give it in order to rid all Americans of this terrible injustice. However, Kap using an NFL game as his platform to show the importance of his cause was selfish. Not standing up for an American treasure such as the National Anthem is disrespectful and clearly has shortchanged the essence of his message because the attention of an uneasy America is on him, not the cause he values. I think there are better venues to express those interests and his ultimate message. You never lead by sitting down -- during the national anthem or anywhere -- so for me it's not the message that's troubling, it's the platform and the way it was delivered. Kap is too young and talented to get written off and I worry an act like this could have a negative impact on him and his career."